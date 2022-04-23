To the Editor: Service to others is rare. It requires empathy, sacrifice, and humility. You have to stop thinking about yourself and put needs of others first. Rare is the person who goes out of their way to help others regularly. Rarer still are those who live a life of service
Some serve their communities as police officers, others serve their nation in the military. General Don Bolduc has spent more than 40 years doing both. The enlisted men and women of the armed forces are unofficially discouraged from talking about PTSD but that didn’t stop Bolduc from taking the issue head on while in charge of operations in Africa. Even today he regularly volunteers time to help veterans suffering from PTSD.
Bolduc spent 2021 traveling throughout New Hampshire getting to better know the people and their concerns. A year spent meeting and listening to people; finding out what could be done to make their lives better, all done without fanfare or pomp and circumstance. He knows people are tired of being ignored by career politicians who only vote along party lines. Bolduc understands that we the American people are sick of politicians who are more concerned about making their campaign donors happy than doing the will of the voters. There are a lot of things Bolduc could be doing, instead he is choosing to spend his time learning how best to serve us. This kind of initiative and dedication he will use when he serves us in Washington.