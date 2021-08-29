To the Editor: You can ascertain much about a person by how they conduct themselves publicly. Bombastic or inflammatory speech, made to the media, indicates an unstable personality or a “devil may care” attitude toward important matters. This is clearly the case with the GOP congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt in her remarks about Andres Mejia hired as the director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for the Exeter Region Cooperative School District. Unlike Leavitt, Andres’ reputation is well known across New Hampshire by educators, government officials, law enforcement and community members. Congratulations to Exeter for its commitment to racial progress in their community.
Sadly, violent White supremacist groups are growing in New Hampshire and Leavitt’s comments are irresponsible and dangerous, placing a target on a person who has a stellar reputation as a thoughtful and gentle leader. Leavitt should sit down and talk with Andres to understand what life for Black people is like here before resorting to baseless ad hominem attacks on his character and associations.
Calling Black Lives Matter a “Marxist terrorist organization” is the same kind of gaslighting that Karoline Leavitt and her peers in the Trump White House were famous for. Remember the claim of the “largest inauguration attendance in history” or “very fine people on both sides” after the deadly Charlottesville, Va., White supremacist riot?
These kind of scurrilous attacks will be rejected by voters in 2022 and will relegate Leavitt and other followers of the twice-impeached president back into the political fringe where they belong.
