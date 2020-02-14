Born Alive Act is an opportunity to reflect
To the Editor: The Born Alive Protection Act (SB 741-FN) brings to light a peculiar inconsistency in our national conscience regarding abortion. It proposes that when a late-term abortion “fails” and the fetus is born alive, then it should be treated just like any other premature baby boy or girl, and be given protection and care.
What happens in a few moments to change a 5- or 6-month fetus whose life has no value under the law, into a tiny pre-term baby whose life most of us would agree is worth every effort to save?
The difference is that the “fetus” is still hidden in the womb, while we can see (and sometimes hear) the “baby.”
When the intended victim of an abortion emerges alive from the darkness of the uterus, we are forced to confront the reality of abortion, and questions like these come to mind:
Does an expendable fetus remain expendable even when he or she is no longer in the womb?
Does the word “fetus” simply refer to a pre-born child, whose life is inherently valuable and always worthy of protection?
Does the life and value of an unborn human at whatever stage of pregnancy, depend solely on the decision of the mother?
SB 741-FN will bring these and many other uncomfortable but very important questions to the public debate.
Jenny Swope
Derry