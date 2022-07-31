To the Editor: I wish we had more moderate politicians. I am tired of partisan politics. I am tired of the politicians in Washington needing to be on one side or the other. I am tired of Democrats pointing the finger at Republicans and Republicans pointing the finger at Democrats while the average American suffers.
When I hear someone say that X social issue or Y economic issue is because of the incompetent Democrats or the bigoted Republicans, I shake my head and sigh.
The fact is that life is not black and white, and politics should not be, either. People who are intelligent and can think critically, rarely side exclusively with Republicans or Democrats on all political, economic, and social issues.
What this country needs are politicians who will debate the issues respectfully, consider all sides and possibilities, and be willing to compromise with those who don’t share their views. But that’s not possible because a moderate politician would necessarily never be Democrat or Republican enough to be selected for either party’s ticket, or to be voted in by the public.
So we’re stuck where we are now. Watching our country disintegrate as we do our best to blame it on the other side of the aisle, instead of coming together to fix our problems.