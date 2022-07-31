Partisan phonies sow dissension and strife

To the Editor: I wish we had more moderate politicians. I am tired of partisan politics. I am tired of the politicians in Washington needing to be on one side or the other. I am tired of Democrats pointing the finger at Republicans and Republicans pointing the finger at Democrats while the average American suffers.

