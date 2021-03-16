Bill Boyd will be responsive regardless of party affiliation
To the Editor: This past election cycle demonstrated how necessary it is to have state representatives who can effectively negotiate with their peers. We need representatives who will work across party lines for the benefit of Granite Staters. Additionally, one who will ensure the voices of their constituents are heard.
Bill Boyd is testament to that. He’s spent several years navigating diverse opinions in order to organize a plan that is as effective as it is accurate to mirroring the ideas of his constituents. I have no doubt that Bill will proudly represent Merrimack residents, and will be an asset to all when elected. Please vote for Bill Boyd on April 13th!
DAVID RUTZKE
Merrimack