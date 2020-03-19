Boys aren’t girls

To the Editor: In the article “House kills bill to ban transgender girls from female sports teams,” State Rep. Stephen Woodcock is incorrect when he says “Transgender girls are girls.”

For those who’ve forgotten, a girl is a female child from birth to adulthood. What’s a female? A person bearing two X chromosomes in the cell nuclei and normally having a uterus and ovaries. Of course there are rare disorders in sexual development, but girls do not have Y chromosomes.

By definition, a male cannot be a girl. We have always differentiated between young men and young women. So long as a gender-confused young man is given the same opportunities as other young men to participate in sports, he is not being discriminated against.

Stephen Scaer

East Hobart Street, Nashua

