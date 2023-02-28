Bravado is bravery of being out of range of the bombs

To the Editor: The Union Leader’s February 22nd editorial on Ukraine had many good points. But the best was that our “support” for Ukraine must involve working towards a diplomatic solution. I agree; but frankly I’m seeing little of that. Instead I’m hearing a lot of “we’re in it to win it,” or “whatever it takes.”

