Bravado is bravery of being out of range of the bombs
To the Editor: The Union Leader’s February 22nd editorial on Ukraine had many good points. But the best was that our “support” for Ukraine must involve working towards a diplomatic solution. I agree; but frankly I’m seeing little of that. Instead I’m hearing a lot of “we’re in it to win it,” or “whatever it takes.”
Really? Whatever it takes? During Vietnam, we saw and heard the same things emanating from the mouths of “leaders” most of whom had never seen war themselves and would never send their sons to do “whatever it took.” It’s easy to spend other people’s money and send other people’s sons to die for other people’s freedom.
There is nothing more dangerous than the egos of men and women who have no skin in the game. I’m tired of all the World War II analogies of how America stepped up to save the world from tyranny. We know the ending. We won a great victory. But that was then and this is now. Hitler, Mussolini, and Hirohito didn’t have nuclear weapons. Putin does. And he has enough to destroy all life as we know it.
Let’s start by drafting a resolution that the military draft be reinstated immediately with modern requirements. All healthy members of Congress who are 18 to 45 shall be drafted first along with their sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters. Next up? The high net worth folks.
William Tecumseh Sherman knew “war is hell” because he was there.