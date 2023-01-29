Braver Angels NH about bridging what divides

To the Editor: It may not be bug season here in New Hampshire, but in today’s tumultuous world there are a lot of things that can be bugging people. The immigration issue at the southern border, increasing cost-of-living issues at the state and local levels, education challenges, federal investigations, court decisions, energy prices and civil rights, there’s no end of topics driving people crazy. Rather than stewing about these things and letting them get the better of you, I want to inform you about an organization that will help you to get things off your chest in a civilized manner. Braver Angels is a national organization working to depolarize our country and bridge the political divide that is tearing our country apart.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Monday, January 23, 2023

Letter: Harry still a prince

To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023