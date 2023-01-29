To the Editor: It may not be bug season here in New Hampshire, but in today’s tumultuous world there are a lot of things that can be bugging people. The immigration issue at the southern border, increasing cost-of-living issues at the state and local levels, education challenges, federal investigations, court decisions, energy prices and civil rights, there’s no end of topics driving people crazy. Rather than stewing about these things and letting them get the better of you, I want to inform you about an organization that will help you to get things off your chest in a civilized manner. Braver Angels is a national organization working to depolarize our country and bridge the political divide that is tearing our country apart.
The Braver Angels New Hampshire Alliance is just one of many that are working to achieve this goal.
We have organized an open forum for folks to bring their thoughts about polarizing political issues to the table during our Jan 31 online meeting.
Please join us for the 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Zoom event. It is a great opportunity for you to voice your thoughts or just come to listen.
When you register for this event, please let us know what topics you are passionate about. Are your concerns local, national or global? Are they environmental, social, fiscal, political or other? Your input in advance will help us weave together a meaningful conversation. Register at http://bit.ly/3DkOA3q.
To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?