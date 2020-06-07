Bravo Cheryl Kimball
To the Editor: Humility is not in high supply among newspaper columnists, the more swell-headed of which sometimes slip into clinking glasses with the extended pinky-finger crowd, and forgetting their roots.
Stacey Cole was a hard act to follow, but Cheryl Kimball has been doing a good job at it. In her most recent column (May 25) she recounted her numerous mistakes (and mid-course corrections) as a beginning bird-watcher.
Cheryl owned right up to her neophyte’s foibles, and helped us learn a thing or two as she led us through her first day among the crowd with the long-billed-caps. There was no crowd, of course, so she was on her own, and made the beginning and wannabe bird-watcher feel right at home.
Stacey, I think, would have felt at home too, with writing that graced the page. Cheryl brought us to the edge of the Great Swamp, where the Lord God Bird might be right over there, behind the very next tree.
JOHN HARRIGAN
Colebrook