Bravo Cheryl Kimball

To the Editor: Humility is not in high supply among newspaper columnists, the more swell-headed of which sometimes slip into clinking glasses with the extended pinky-finger crowd, and forgetting their roots.

Stacey Cole was a hard act to follow, but Cheryl Kimball has been doing a good job at it. In her most recent column (May 25) she recounted her numerous mistakes (and mid-course corrections) as a beginning bird-watcher.

Cheryl owned right up to her neophyte’s foibles, and helped us learn a thing or two as she led us through her first day among the crowd with the long-billed-caps. There was no crowd, of course, so she was on her own, and made the beginning and wannabe bird-watcher feel right at home.

Stacey, I think, would have felt at home too, with writing that graced the page. Cheryl brought us to the edge of the Great Swamp, where the Lord God Bird might be right over there, behind the very next tree.

JOHN HARRIGAN

Colebrook

Sunday, June 07, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Election during pandemic

To the Editor: The 2020 Elections are coming up fast, but what will that look like during this global pandemic? Regardless of party affiliation and political ideology voters across the country are eager for the 2020 General Election (and for it to be over), but we’re also worried. Who would …

Saturday, June 06, 2020
Friday, June 05, 2020
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Friday, May 29, 2020
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Friday, May 22, 2020