To the Editor: Our system of government was on based on checks and balances. There are three branches of government to ensure that citizen rights were protected. The legislative, executive, and the judicial. The federal government, and all of the state governments were formed upon these principles.
Yet today we see that each department of state government passes arbitrary dictates, which pass not through any part of the three branches of government, but are directly forced upon the citizens, often indifferent to any written laws, and total lack of concern how these arbitary dictates affect the people. Unlike politicians who for unpopular, and punitive decisions will face the people’s dislike at the polls, state department heads are often appointed to their positions for life.
This process creates petty, arrogant, self-serving demigods of oppression. We must demand all demands, and orders or dictates, before reaching the public, must be first passed through the approval or disapproval of our elected representatives, those whom we voted for to represent us, and the judicial, to ensure the legality of such dictates. Secondly, that the department heads of state offices are they themselves voted into office. Hence removing any who overreach their authority, and force upon the people any horrid dictate, by the people at voting time. Once again creating, and ensuring a government of the people, by thepeople, and for the people!