To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone likes to read online news articles or maybe some people don't even have computers, but I like the newspaper in my hands. Was this a cost saving move?
Should we assume that since the paper is not seven days a week now that we will get a refund or credit on our bill since it has been already paid for. Does this mean the cost will go down now? Maybe we'll just discontinue the Union Leader altogether.
Susan Fischer
Derry
Thursday, March 05, 2020
