To the Editor: Recently, President Joe Biden thrusted the U.S. to the brink of a constitutional crisis with his executive order that protects abortion rights in response to the Dobbs decision overturning Roe and Casey. Biden’s order is a challenge to the court and its judicial supremacy, the legal principle that grants the court final say on constitutional interpretation as established in Marbury v. Madison (1803).

Two arguments surround judicial supremacy. In Federalist 78, Alexander Hamilton understood that all branches had the power to interpret the Constitution, and the Supreme Court was the weakest part of the government. Juxtaposed to Hamilton, the anti-Federalists believed a functioning government needed a final authority on legal opinions. President Biden has seemingly left his former support of judicial supremacy behind because of the inconvenience of Roe and Casey being overruled.

