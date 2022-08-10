To the Editor: Recently, President Joe Biden thrusted the U.S. to the brink of a constitutional crisis with his executive order that protects abortion rights in response to the Dobbs decision overturning Roe and Casey. Biden’s order is a challenge to the court and its judicial supremacy, the legal principle that grants the court final say on constitutional interpretation as established in Marbury v. Madison (1803).
Two arguments surround judicial supremacy. In Federalist 78, Alexander Hamilton understood that all branches had the power to interpret the Constitution, and the Supreme Court was the weakest part of the government. Juxtaposed to Hamilton, the anti-Federalists believed a functioning government needed a final authority on legal opinions. President Biden has seemingly left his former support of judicial supremacy behind because of the inconvenience of Roe and Casey being overruled.
In 1832, Andrew Jackson ignored the Supreme Court in Worcester v. Georgia, ultimately leading to the "Trail of Tears" tragedy. Now, as the court inconveniences this president, Biden’s executive order presents a constitutional crisis. Biden’s bolstering of abortion through executive fiat challenges and politicizes the court. Will Biden continue to challenge the court like Andrew Jackson? Or will Biden rescind this order and regain his legal principles while abandoning political showmanship?
What is clear is that Joe Biden promised a return to normalcy. However, in challenging the Supreme Court through executive, not legislative means, Biden has thrusted America into a constitutional crisis not seen since 1832 and that does not seem normal to me.