Broderick illustrates why many distrust government
To the Editor: Bravo to John T. Broderick, Jr. for (in his December 29th op-ed) making the best argument that the Left can for its agenda: disparaging those who disagree with them.
No one on the Left seems to care about the science when it proves that an embryo is genetically identical to the person it could become.
No one can justify executive orders that have effectively taken North America out of the energy markets and caused record gas prices. Huge increases in electricity prices are following, taking effect next week.
No one seems to be able to defend the fiscal policies of unbridled spending causing the unprecedented and sudden inflation that has already eaten away at the salary gains of 2020, nor the wisdom of current legislation throwing trillions more onto the inflation fire.
No one on the Left is wondering about the long-term effect of encouraging citizens of Central American countries to flood our borders for all of the services they cannot get in their own countries. Are we not destabilizing our friends to the south and burdening Mexico with this migration? Wouldn’t we be better off creating safe enclaves within these countries, and working with the people to fix the humanitarian crises down there?
And this is why a growing number of people mistrust government. I completely agree with Mr. Broderick — America is in decline, now that we’ve put “in power” megalomaniacs who pursue their agenda regardless of cost to the American people, and who vilify dissenters.