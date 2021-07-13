Budget passes the buck and will increase property taxes
To the Editor: Many Republicans in the state House and Senate are playing games with tax laws. They cut state support for public education and they try to pass vouchers for private schools. This is a gift to those who can afford private schools and who are likely to vote Republican. But this will have one of two effects:
Public schools in poor towns will have to cut their budget and hamstring teachers who need good materials to be able to give a strong education. Examples: The biology teacher may not be able to replace or repair old microscopes. Old text books that are out of date will not be replaced.
Public schools in well-to-do towns will have to raise the property taxes to keep the schools up to realistic quality standards.
So, Republicans will brag that they cut state taxes. They will be careful not to let you know why your school is underfunded, or why your property tax went up so much. Please think about this next time you vote.
PATRICK M. EGGLESTON
Amherst