Budget protest planned
To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu, in his usually boyish and cheery way, says “there’s a lot of good stuff” in the New Hampshire budget legislation that the Republican majority has created. But his seemingly good nature can’t disguise the fact that his Republican colleagues have committed a mean trick.
Republicans, under the guidance of Jason Osborne in the House and Chuck Morse in the Senate, looked out of the kitchen where they were creating the budget. They saw women and people of color sitting in the dining room and decided to spit in the soup.
Osborne, Morse and other Republicans have coughed up a big lunger in creating language that will prohibit schools from teaching the truth about our founding slaveholders and the failure of subsequent generations to address the legacy of slavery.
Osborne, Morse and other Republicans have coughed up another big lunger in banning abortions with no exceptions after 24 weeks. An idea that Gov. Sununu, with his deep understanding of the medical needs of women, calls “common sense.”
Besides those two disgusting ingredients, the Republicans have created a budget that cuts services important to the care of the people of New Hampshire while including spending that favors wealthy tourists from out of state.
There are many people in New Hampshire who find this budget abhorrent. We plan to gather in Concord on June 24th at 10 a.m. in protest. The cooks may have spit in the soup, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t send it back.
JAMES GRAHAM
Lyme