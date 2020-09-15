Political bullies must be ignored
To the Editor: A bully is a person or a group that is aggressively negative with their conversation to intimidate the party being bullied. In the school area we teach our children to ignore bullies and they usually go away. Today we read people on the opinion pages who call President Donald Trump names without evidence of their name calling.
These people who express these opinions call the President a racist, narcissist, liar, coward, toddler-in-chief and xenophobic. They call the President these names but never substantiate their claims.
Let’s look at the facts that repudiate this name calling.
Racist — Trump commuted the sentence for an African-American for an unjust sentence though Obama-Biden administration refused to right that social injustice.
Narcissist — Trump donates his salary to charity. He takes no pay as President.
Liar — Trump leads the nation with rhetoric of hope not fear.
Coward — Trump stood up to the Chinese Communists defending American workers. Obama-Biden did not have the courage to take on the Chinese.
Toddler-in-chief — Trump got the North Korean premier to stop testing missiles over the air space of our allies in Southeast Asia. Obama-Biden did not even try.
Xenophobic — Biden and others called the President xenophobic when he ordered flights from China stopped because of the pandemic. Trump’s actions saved thousands of lives.
So, please do what we teach our children about handling bullies. Ignore them.
JEFF BOUFFORD
Dunbarton