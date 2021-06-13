To the Editor: School is hard enough for preteens, the fitting in, making friends, finding your way around and getting to know your teachers, but to go back during COVID and instantly be bullied by a group is even harder.
The staff does do their best to help but when the leadership in the form of vice principal and principal do nothing to keep your child safe because they do not have the time to care to it's down right tragic.
My 12 year old has been bullied for months now, it's not a he-said-she-said situation, staff including the nurse and the bus driver witnessed it and tried to help but the vice principal continues to ignore the threats, the hair pulls, the kicks the curses. The bully has got away with it for so long that she is now stalking and hiding out in order to attack. The grandmother (yes, you read that right ) of two of the bullies drives them to my child's bus stop and to our home so that they can threaten and harass her. Nashua police have been called and reports written.
All this because our school system and the people they put in charge can not be bothered. The vice principal of Elm Street even stated she would have to punish my child if she punished the other ones. When did this become OK? Why as parents are we allowing this to continue?
DEBBIE GREEN
Pacific Boulevard