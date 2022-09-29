Burns was wrong to cast Coolidge as anti-Semitic

To the Editor: Fellow Granite Stater Ken Burns’ latest PBS documentary, chronicling America’s attitude towards Jews fleeing the Holocaust, tells a captivatingly tragic story. Sadly, it is reminiscent of the Biden administration’s negligence towards Afghan refugees following our disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Monday, September 26, 2022
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Friday, September 23, 2022
Thursday, September 22, 2022