Burying school vouchers in budget was undemocratic
To the Editor: When the state Senate passed the school voucher bill (SB 130), they quickly “tabled” it. Under SB 130, Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) would be set up for eligible families and funded by the state. Parents could then use this taxpayer-funded money toward their child’s private or religious school tuition, homeschooling expenses and/or other educational costs. Students must be school-age residents of New Hampshire, and their family income must fall at or below 300% of the federal poverty level ($79,500 for a family of four). New Hampshire has about 40% of families in this category.
Our public school districts are already cash strapped, with an estimated $31 million loss projected over the first five years under SB 130.
One would hope the Senate Finance Committee will seriously consider public opposition to this bill, which during a recent hearing had 3,317 oppose it to 506 who support it. Also, on May 4, during the Senate Finance Committee public hearing, there were more than 20 people who testified against this bill. Not one person spoke in favor of SB 130.
Burying a bill in the budget is not only undemocratic, but the bill is fraught with issues that if not closely scrutinized on their own will negatively affect taxpayers for many years to come. During this same Senate Finance Committee hearing on May 4, not one person spoke in favor of including SB 130 in the budget. This should be a stand-alone bill, not one surreptitiously placed in the budget.
TERRI O’RORKE
Keene