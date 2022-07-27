Buttigieg says gas prices helping sell electric cars
To the Editor: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently testified before Congress and said that Pain is good. Pain will get people who can to buy electric cars. This was his response to a congressperson asking what the Biden administration thought of Americans experiencing pain at the pump. What about the hard-working middle- and lower-income Americans who cannot afford to buy an electric vehicle? Does our congressional delegation want New Hampshire citizens to live in pain with the Biden energy policy?
EVs are not the answer to climate problems. The electricity that powers EVs comes from electric power plants that have fossil fuels as their fuel source. EVs have materials necessary to make them that come from mines in Communist China. Mining also increases our carbon footprint.
Senator Maggie Hassan has a commercial on TV that says Hassan is fiscally responsible. She says “That is the NH way.” If that statement were true, she would have supported Senator Joe Manchin to stop the passage of President Biden’s trillion-dollar social spending bill. That spending fueled the fire of already record-high inflation that punishes working people.
To stop the pain at the pump, which is not good for Granite Staters, and reduce inflation, we need to replace our entire Democratic delegation in November with candidates who will ease the pain our citizens are feeling with the Biden administration’s policies.