Buttigieg says gas prices helping sell electric cars

To the Editor: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently testified before Congress and said that Pain is good. Pain will get people who can to buy electric cars. This was his response to a congressperson asking what the Biden administration thought of Americans experiencing pain at the pump. What about the hard-working middle- and lower-income Americans who cannot afford to buy an electric vehicle? Does our congressional delegation want New Hampshire citizens to live in pain with the Biden energy policy?

