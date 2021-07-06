By GOP abortion logic NH should have sales tax

To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu, a number of state representatives, and some letter writers to this paper claim New Hampshire should join with the other 42 states that limit abortions after 24 weeks. Using this same rational/justification, they must also support New Hampshire joining the other 45 states and the District of Columbia that have a state sales tax and the 42 states that have a state income tax.

DAVID CARLE

Warner

 
Friday, July 02, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

