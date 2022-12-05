Calling for Scanlan replacement

To the Editor: The Cost of Voting Index identified New Hampshire as the hardest state in the country in which to vote under our current Secretary of State, Dave Scanlan. It should be an embarrassment for our entire state to be ranked last on any list, but for a state that prides itself on our connection to democracy as in having the first-in-the-nation primary, this is an unforgivable failure by our chief election administrator.

JAY NEWTON
Gilford
 
 