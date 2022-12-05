To the Editor: The Cost of Voting Index identified New Hampshire as the hardest state in the country in which to vote under our current Secretary of State, Dave Scanlan. It should be an embarrassment for our entire state to be ranked last on any list, but for a state that prides itself on our connection to democracy as in having the first-in-the-nation primary, this is an unforgivable failure by our chief election administrator.
Dave Scanlan has been involved in running our elections for decades, he served as Gardner’s right-hand man, as our state failed to improve our elections and even took steps to block access to democracy of some Granite Staters. Under his watch, we became the hardest state in the country in which to vote, under his leadership we are ranked last.
We cannot afford two more years with Scanlan’s failed leadership. We must have new leadership that is committed to protecting voting as an essential function of our democracy.
When more Granite Staters vote, our first-in-the-nation presidential primary is more meaningful and defendable and our state and country are stronger.
On December 7, the New Hampshire legislature will vote to select the next Secretary of State. It is clear Scanlan must not be allowed to continue his efforts making it harder and harder to vote in New Hampshire. Our democracy and first in the nation primary status are on the line, encourage your representatives to support Melanie Levesque for Secretary of State.