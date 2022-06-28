To the Editor: Thank you for running Abba Bhattarai’s article, “Why gas prices are so high” (June 21). That’s a great question. The reporter points out the two major causes -- supply and demand. Russia, one of the largest oil producing countries, seriously disrupted supply when it invaded Ukraine. And in our post-pandemic world folks started traveling again, pushing demand up. As Bhattarai points out, “Gas prices are highly sensitive, so even the smallest shift in supply or demand can change what you pay at the pump.”
Those who accuse Joe Biden of causing this global economic phenomenon are overlooking its true causes. They dismiss his decision to release a portion of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a means of addressing the supply issue -- and keep prices from rising even higher.
Bhattarai goes on to discuss another significant factor in gas prices -- gas taxes. In New Hampshire we pay a federal tax of 18.4-cents per gallon and a state tax of 23.8-cents. President Biden has just called for a federal gas tax holiday. Some states have reduced, or even suspended, state gasoline taxes, providing their citizens a bit of relief. But New Hampshire has not. Our Governor and Executive Council, our state Senate and House of Representatives should take action to help us out during this crisis so we can drive to work, get out for groceries, maybe even travel for a summer vacation -- without needing to take out a loan every time we fill up.