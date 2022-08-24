Mowers’ calm demeanor and depth of character
To the Editor: I am writing in support of Matt Mowers’ candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District.
To the Editor: I am writing in support of Matt Mowers’ candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District.
Over the last several years I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Matt Mowers. What is amazing about Matt is his quiet calm demeanor, which belies his incredible drive and depth of character.
I watched as Mowers’ 2020 effort to unseat Rep. Chris Pappas came up short and he didn’t complain, but became more resolute in his quest to bring common sense conservative values back to NH1 constituents.
Matt will not stand down to attacks from any politician, but, in the spirit of Ronald Reagan, he lives by the Gipper’s 11th commandment, “thou shall not speak ill of other Republicans.” Matt personifies being a class act.
Matt amazes me with his Trump State Department-learned knowledge of foreign affairs, and he once talked about health care issues with me (a 32-year New Hampshire physician) at a knowledge level I had never seen from a politician.
Matt is married with a young child and lives in Gilford. He doesn’t have to pretend to understand the problems of New Hampshire families. He lives them.
All the Republican candidates for NH1 are fine people and would be a tremendous improvement over Chris Pappas, but Matt stands apart.
Please consider putting a check mark next to Matt Mowers’ name on September 13th. New Hampshire cannot do better.
DR. JAMES A. BETTI
Rye
