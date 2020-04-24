William Campbell op-ed opened my eyes

To the Editor: An op-ed printed in the April 13 edition of the Union Leader by William Campbell “Where there is fear…” was quite thought provoking and I want to thank him for opening my eyes and heart.

Campbell was the recipient of what he perceived as an act of racism in the North Country. He was stopped at a traffic light and was told by another motorist “We don’t want you people here. Get out of our state”. The motorist then threw food at his car and zoomed off.

Needless to say, Mr. Campbell was stunned and disheartened that in this state, where he works and is welcomed, such a thing could happen. But upon further contemplation and commiseration, he realized it was NOT the color of his skin but his car’s out-of-state license plate that enraged that mean-spirited driver.

I have to confess, I am guilty of resenting seeing Massachusetts plates here, especially on our lakes and trails. I realize many are commuters and just trying to make a living, but living so close to the border has heightened my anxiety about this influx.

Mr. Campbell’s eloquent letter got me to reprioritize my thinking and emotions and I extend my thanks to him. However, I implore our neighbors to the south--please stay in your home state for any pleasure trips. New Hampshire will welcome you with open arms when this crisis has passed and Gov. Chris Sununu proclaims “Bienvenue to New Hampshire’.

PATRICIA NOVIA

Derry

Friday, April 24, 2020
