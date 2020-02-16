To the Editor: Recently I came across an article in the Union Leader written by Jason Schreiber regarding a New Hampshire couple who had allegedly abandoned their two dogs (a black Lab and Great Dane). They were left for an unknown amount of time with no food or water, which resulted in the death of the Great Dane. The black Lab was able to survive and is currently being rehabilitated at the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The reasoning for the decision to leave the dogs behind remains unclear but it’s important for people to know that there are a number of alternative paths that can be explored if you can no longer provide adequate care for your pet.
The Humane Society offers a long list of resources on its website that provides solutions to common problems that many pet owners may face. Topics range anywhere from behavioral issues to financial insecurity.
In the event that you can no longer care for your pet, don’t be afraid to reach out to friends, family, and to your social media. Try finding a new home with someone the animal is familiar with. Some shelters and rescue groups are willing to post your pet’s picture on their website as a courtesy listing while your pet stays in your home. Those two dogs did not have to suffer the way they did.
Libby Machakos
New Boston