Dems say we can spend our way out of inflation

To the Editor: These $700 billion attempts to resurrect the “Biden Build Back Better” bill with a false advertising name, “Inflation Reduction Act” are false because it will not reduce inflation in the short run. It will increase inflation. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen support this legislation.

Thursday, August 04, 2022
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Letter: You can read this and still hate Trump

To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two  years ago we had:

Tuesday, August 02, 2022