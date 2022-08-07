To the Editor: These $700 billion attempts to resurrect the “Biden Build Back Better” bill with a false advertising name, “Inflation Reduction Act” are false because it will not reduce inflation in the short run. It will increase inflation. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen support this legislation.
If one reads the bill, one would see that the prescription drug negotiations will not lower drug costs until 2026. New Hampshire consumers put gas in their vehicles, buy food and will heat their residences now. This increased federal spending along with the $280 billion Chips and Scientific Act will add almost $1 trillion in federal spending. We were told this Chips Act would be $52 billion not $280 billion as passed!
The Democratic legislators are better marketing people than they are policy makers. In order to hide an economy of decelerating economic growth, they have changed the definition of recession from two consecutive quarters of negative Gross Domestic Product to saying, because unemployment rate is low, we are not in a recession. If you change the meaning of our language, you can control the conversation and the people. Remember when they told us that inflation was “transitory”. Inflation has never been transitory.
Sen. Becky Whitley’s op-ed on Aug. 4 said we must protect Granite Stater values. Telling the facts is what we hold dear. We need to replace our New Hampshire congressional delegation with legislators who will tell us the truth and vote to lessen inflation, not increase it.
To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two years ago we had: