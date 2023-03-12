To the Editor: Love Trump or hate Trump. Love Tucker Carlson or hate him. Our most precious right of free speech is in trouble. Without it, we are no longer a free country. All should be very concerned.
How many people know who David Goldberger is? He is the Jewish ACLU attorney who defended the so called “marching Skokie Nazis” in the 1970s. He was reviled for doing so. More than 30,000 ACLU members quit over it. What is interesting is that the case was never about Nazis or their right to march. The ACLU joined the case over the government’s imposition of a $250,000 bond requirement to cover damage in order to march in Chicago, not Skokie. The ACLU knew that such a bond would never be issued by any insurance company and that if it was allowed in Chicago, then all civil rights protest marches in the South for instance would be eliminated.
Ira Glasser, former head of the ACLU said, “Speech restriction is not about who is being restricted but who gets to decide who is being restricted.” Glasser’s ACLU is no longer. Would they ever defend Trump or Carlson today? Never!
Glasser also warned us, “The real antagonist of speech is power.” Remember Martin Neimoller’s famous quote, “First they came for the socialists… Then they came for the trade unionists… Then they came for the Jews… Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.” Wake up, people!