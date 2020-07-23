Democrats first
To the Editor: I’ll consider cancelling anything only after the original U.S. political party of slavery, the Democrat Party, is cancelled. The Democrat Party advocated for slavery and voted with southern states to secede from the Union in opposition to making all men free and equal. So, according to the cancel movement mantra, all members of the Democrat party are now complicit by association, and therefore, actual accomplices of the Civil War. If the cancel movement is true to itself, the Democrat Party must be expunged.
Otherwise the cancel movement is nothing less than racist itself.
TIMOTHY C. TICHES
Mountain Laurels Drive, Nashua