Democrats first

To the Editor: I’ll consider cancelling anything only after the original U.S. political party of slavery, the Democrat Party, is cancelled. The Democrat Party advocated for slavery and voted with southern states to secede from the Union in opposition to making all men free and equal. So, according to the cancel movement mantra, all members of the Democrat party are now complicit by association, and therefore, actual accomplices of the Civil War. If the cancel movement is true to itself, the Democrat Party must be expunged.

Otherwise the cancel movement is nothing less than racist itself.

TIMOTHY C. TICHES

Mountain Laurels Drive, Nashua

Thursday, July 23, 2020
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Monday, July 20, 2020
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Monday, July 13, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Diocese should save the Chandler House

To the Editor: The Diocese of Manchester is moving forward with plans to demolish Manchester's historic treasure, the 150-year old Chandler House, despite calls from community historians to preserve the mansion. A $2 million offer for the property by the Currier Museum of Art to save and res…