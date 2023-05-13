Canceling Communist whitewashes history

To the Editor: I suggest that we use a balanced approach to how we allow the New Hampshire public to view historic markers along our streets and roadsides. Some have expressed dismay that there is a marker in Concord honoring Elizabeth Gurley Flynn. Certain aspects of her life may not be admirable to some, such as her affiliation with the Communist Party. Some aspects make her a hero to others (including myself), especially her active defense of textile and other workers across the United States and as a champion of civil liberties. We can choose to look at history with an open or closed mind.

Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Tuesday, May 09, 2023