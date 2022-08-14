To the Editor: Elected officials have a responsibility to the public to back their opinions with facts. Today’s coverage of the Mar-A-Lago search leads to some questions regarding the candidates’ fitness for elected office. Karoline Leavitt, Chuck Morse, Kevin Smith and Tim Baxter each made statements implying that the search was politically motivated. Somehow the Union Leader missed Matt Mowers’ statement equating the Department of Justice’s action to a Banana Republic. Let us look at some facts:
Donald Trump released a statement that his home was searched more than nine hours after the search began. Up to that point the media had no awareness.
Presumably, the FBI found evidence during the search. If they did not find anything, Trump or his legal team would have made a statement to that effect.
If Trump’s legal team disputed the validity of the warrant, and the FBI removed anything from Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s legal team would have been in court yesterday to challenge the validity of the search warrant.
Trump could release a copy of the warrant to the media. Why didn’t he?
Within hours of the FBI’s search, Trump’s fundraising machine was emailing donors seeking funds for his political action committee. It seems the only person with any motivation to release this information was Trump, the most mendacious president in our country’s history. One must wonder if Morse, Smith, Mowers, Baxter and Leavitt were also motivated by the fundraising potential. Sadly, critical thinking and integrity are missing from their statements.