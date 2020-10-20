Candidates must make COVID-19 their priority
To the Editor: Regardless of who wins the upcoming election, the next President and Congress will need to address the current global pandemic and be prepared to stop the next one. This will take global cooperation, more global health investment and real leadership from the United States.
According to a recent poll by the ONE Campaign, 72% of Americans believe that the U.S. should be doing more to prevent future pandemics globally. And over two-thirds of voters are more likely to vote for a candidate who has a global plan to defeat COVID-19 and work with other countries to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Defeating COVID-19 and preventing future pandemics isn’t just smart policy, it’s also smart politics.
The global pandemic has shown the world how a global health crisis can have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences — halting the global economy and threatening the health and security of Americans and people around the world.
In order to end this pandemic and help stop the next one, America needs leaders who prioritize a global plan to fight COVID-19 and help fund proven global health programs like GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund and CEPI.
As I prepare to cast my vote, I’ll be paying close attention to how our elected members of Congress address these important issues.
SUSAN PILLSBURY
Moore Street, Manchester