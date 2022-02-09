To the Editor: On Thursday, February 3, Mark Hayward authored an article “Seven police officers arrested in 2021; 36 had certification issues.” Listed as part of the article was Captain Raymond Pardy, Strafford County Sheriff’s Department. Despite the story articulating that some of the officers listed were not on the list for unbecoming conduct, the story highlighted those officers who are accused of misdeeds. As county administrator, I want to assure the citizens of Strafford County that Captain Pardy was not one of those officers.
During a reorganizational layoff, Major Pardy accepted a demotion to captain as the two major positions were eliminated. This was part of the downsizing of the sheriff’s department where nearly 15 positions were eliminated. This reorganization had nothing to do with any deputy’s conduct, instead was a matter of county budget issues and the lessening of department workload.
Captain Pardy’s voluntary demotion was an act of efficiency in department operations. He was and still should be commended for his act of unselfishness for the betterment of the county taxpayers.
I have extensive experience in law enforcement and have always been impressed with Captain Pardy’s work ethic and knowledge in the criminal justice field. Having his name lumped in with officers who are accused or adjudicated as unfit to practice in the field of law enforcement is in itself an injustice. This also adds to the adage that no good deed goes unpunished.
To the Editor: To the folks of Manchester's Ward 9, you have an important choice to make on March 15th between two very different candidates. If you wish to continue the dedicated legacy of Barbara Shaw, that choice is obvious. Jim Burkush is that person.