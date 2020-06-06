Carbon fee and dividend
To the Editor: Carbon fee and dividend is a plan to help reduce fossil fuels and create a fair playing field for all energy sources. Citizens Climate Lobby proposed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill has received bipartisan support in the House of Representatives.
This act will place a $15 per metric tonne fee on carbon at the source. Then raise it by $10 dollars each year. This will allow for the reduction of emissions and choices for greener energy sources. This fee collected would then be returned equally among households. This would boost the economy while helping to ease the consequences of climate change.
By choosing a carbon fee and dividend plan we can ensure the reduction of emissions from fossil fuels while boosting the economy. This allows for an aid to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources.
MEGAN PARDOE
Westray Drive, Nashua