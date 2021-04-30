To the Editor: Few can argue about the increase in climate over the last several decades. The question is then, what can we do about it?
One potential solution is the Energy Innovation Act, which has been reintroduced in Congress. It will make substantial reductions in domestic climate pollution, incentivize similar reductions globally, create and protect U.S. jobs, boost the economy, and help the poor. The Energy Innovation Act places a fee on carbon at the source and encourages a change to a cleaner energy market with new technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The act will also include a dividend where all the money from the fee will go back to citizens in equal shares.
To find out more go to energyinnovationact.org. Then check out cclusa.org, which will put you in touch with the climate change lobby in your state.
WILLIAM WOODWARD
Durham