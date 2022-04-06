To the Editor: Would you vote for a convicted insurrectionist running for Congress this year? Jason Riddle of Keene was recently sentenced to 90 days in federal prison for his part in the January 6th insurrection, and he’s also a Republican candidate in New Hampshire’s 2nd District to hopefully challenge incumbent Democrat Annie Kuster in November’s midterm election. Part of the federal criminal case against Mr. Riddle included: trespassing into the Capitol (Congress) building, and the theft of both a Senate orientation book, along with a bottle of Wine from a legislator’s office refrigerator, which Riddle drank while taking selfies. Soon after, Riddle twice appeared on a Boston TV station gloating arrogantly that he’ll probably win this congressional seat due to all the great publicity he’s gotten from the whole Jan. 6th insurrection fiasco. Personally, I think it would be a total disgrace if Riddle finished anywhere above dead last in the Republican primary on September 13. Riddle needs consequences and to somehow realize that this was a very stupid stunt he pulled. Our right to vote is a tremendous privilege we have in America and it should never be taken for granted. However, if our midterm election has Riddle vs. Kuster all set in the 2nd District race, I’d have to hold my nose and just simply vote for Riddle. Please vote straight-ticket “RED” (or Republican) in the midterm election on Nov. 8th!