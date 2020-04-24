To the Editor: On Monday, April 6, President Donald Trump opened his daily press briefing by reminding the whole world how amazing he is and how grateful everyone is for his unprecedented efforts. He then began throwing around some large and precise (though possibly inaccurate) numbers. He was especially impressed by how many N95 respirators he had delivered during some unspecified period of time, via two federal agencies: "11.7 million N95 respirators. Think of that. Get the number, 11.7 million N95 respirators. 11.7 million!"
N95 respirators are cheap disposable devices that before the pandemic cost about 75 cents each. On a nationwide basis, 11.7 million is barely even one day's supply.
Here in New Hampshire, a terrible week ended on a happy note Easter Sunday when local multimillionaire Dean Kamen chartered a FedEx jumbo jet, which flew into Manchester with 45 tons of supplies from China, including 6.6 million masks. That one relatively small shipment of masks, destined for one little state, amounted to more than half the number Trump was so amazed by. And as Governor Chris Sununu warned us, this shipment will only last us "a while."
Kamen paid millions of dollars for the shipment upfront out of his own pocket, although he apparently will be reimbursed. That was extraordinarily generous of him.
As a Granite Stater and as an American, I am thankful. However, as a state legislator it troubles me that we needed to rely on a generous and good-natured local multimillionaire to meet our state's basic needs.
REP. TIMOTHY HORRIGAN
Durham