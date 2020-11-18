Carpe libertatem
To the Editor: Please read the Constitution. You will find that the only mention of democracy is as a method by which we choose our representatives.
When James Madison was building the framework of the U.S. Constitution, he did not think of our union as a democracy. In fact, at the time, democracy as a basis for government had been tried and failed on a number of occasions.
Our rights are not constitutional, but the Constitution and Bill of Rights do indeed protect them. Our rights, as the Declaration of Independence says, are inalienable and cannot be voted away by even a 99% majority, much less a mere 51%. Also, please read the 9th and 10th amendments.
Allowing, by amendment, the popular vote to choose our senators previously chosen by state governments has ensured that our state governments have no representation in the federal government and thereby have lost sovereignty. Big mistake.
The following quote, often misattributed to Benjamin Franklin, still rings true. Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote.
Carpe libertatem.
MIKE PELANDER
Canal Street, Manchester