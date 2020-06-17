Cartoon was offensive
To the Editor: I am writing with regard to the political cartoon that appeared in the Thursday, June 11th edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader. I am beyond appalled that your paper would print such an inappropriate piece of racial bias, especially during such a tender time in this country.
The Union Leader should be part of the solution we seek to overcome racial bias in this country, not add to it, especially following the recent tragedy of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, sworn to uphold the law.
Your depiction of a “privileged white” person is disgusting. Even with the conservative leanings of your publication, this is definitely far below any level of dignity of this newspaper. As one of our local news outlets, it is vital that your editorial staff realize that this terrible chapter in our history is causing grief to the vast majority of American citizens, no matter their race.
The country, indeed the world, in the midst of the worst pandemic in years, is reeling from the injustice inflicted upon this poor man at the hands of racism. You should be ashamed of yourselves for including this trash in your newspaper.
MARK BUSSIERE
Franklin