To the Editor: Out-of-state investors are proposing to open a casino in the former Sears store space at the Pheasant Lane Mall. This project was only recently made public and seems to be moving quickly toward approval.
While I believe that charity gaming has benefited our city and been a lifeline for many important charities, I have grave concerns about allowing this project to be rushed through.
To start, this project will almost certainly lead to increased traffic near the mall. Anyone who spends time there knows that this has been a growing problem in recent years. It means more headaches grocery shopping or making a quick trip to Target. Anyone living in the apartments off of the DW Highway can expect even more congestion during their daily commute.
I also have safety concerns. This is placing a casino next to toy stores and family restaurants. The Pheasant Lane Mall is a destination for teenagers and families with young children. These family-friendly locations will change if a casino moves in.
Furthermore, the south parking lot of the mall is located in Massachusetts where Nashua police have no jurisdiction to pursue a suspect were a crime to take place in the casino and filter out into the parking lot. Also, during the holidays the parking lot is packed, this project will only make it worse.
I don’t know if this project is right for Nashua, but I do know we need to know what we don’t know before we approve it.
