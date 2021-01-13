Castillo deserves our gratitude not criticism
To the Editor: On January 10, the New Hampshire Sunday News ran an op-ed by the Rev. Samuel Bahuma attacking long-time immigrant advocate Eva Castillo. Bahuma falsely accused Ms. Castillo of claiming to represent the views of all New Hampshire immigrants. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Eva Castillo is a person of strong words and strong views. At the same time, she has constantly urged us to listen to the myriad of diverse immigrant voices in New Hampshire, rather than using her as a token spokesperson. She collaborates with people and groups of divergent backgrounds and opinions.
Immigrants today are increasingly under attack. Parents are torn from their children and deported. Children are kept in cages and jails. Those fleeing from violence in their home countries are denied their legal right to claim asylum here. Like Black Americans, they are subject to housing, job, and educational discrimination, as well as insults and violence in the community. Despite increased understanding by some public safety departments, many police in New Hampshire continue to ethnically and racially profile them.
In the many years I have known Eva Castillo, she has fought bravely on behalf of the rights of immigrants. Whether by one-on-one assistance, at marches and rallies, at the State House, in dialog with police departments, in churches, or in classrooms, Eva has fought fiercely for fair treatment and equal rights under the law. She does not misrepresent her role. She deserves our gratitude.
JUDITH ELLIOTT
Canterbury