To the Editor: When I taught high school math I had students read one page from the book “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton. The page contained discourse between the owner of the park and a mathematician. The mathematician says, “The differences between scientists and mathematicians are the scientist says, “We can, let’s do it.” The mathematician says, “We can, ought we?”
The word “ought” carries a moral obligation. With the increasing dependency on the digital devices, in the hands of people of all ages, it is obvious that America is “dumbing down.” This is evident in the national rankings of school systems worldwide.
If you ask a person what 8 times 6 is they will immediately go to their cellphone for the outcome. Ask him what countries border on America and he will go to his cellphone for the answer. Ask who is President Joe Biden’s vice-president, and he will go to his cellphone. He will search for the answers without first processing the questions. Then ask how many hours he spends playing mindless games on his cellphone. The cellphone is becoming an appendage and our society expects all citizens to own one. We ought to ask when we venture into something new and innovative, “At what price?”
The cellphone ushers in the practice of brevity; brevity in conversations, thoughts, ideas, and interpersonal relations. We ignore the notion that, “the child that reads is the adult that thinks.”