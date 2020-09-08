Censure Nancy Pelosi

To the Editor: Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be censured by the U.S. House of Representatives for ripping up President Donald Trump’s speech in February 2020 and for expressing poor judgement by going to a hair salon in San Francisco to get her hair done against city ordinances to shut down such establishments.

While many of her constituents are unable to earn a living due to COVID-19 restrictions, Speaker Pelosi feels the “rules are for thee not for me.” Not wearing a mask while lecturing everyone else to wear one also demonstrates an entitled attitude and a double standard. She has disgraced the office of speaker of the House multiple times in the past few years and should be held accountable for her poor behavior. I urge our two U.S. representatives, Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster, to support any effort to censure Pelosi and put a stop to this highly unprofessional behavior.

BRYAN KING

Goffstown

Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Friday, September 04, 2020
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Moderates please

  • Updated

To the Editor: In 2018 just under one out of every four registered voters participated in the party primaries. The parties do not pay. We the residents pay for our communities and state to run party primaries.