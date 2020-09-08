Censure Nancy Pelosi
To the Editor: Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be censured by the U.S. House of Representatives for ripping up President Donald Trump’s speech in February 2020 and for expressing poor judgement by going to a hair salon in San Francisco to get her hair done against city ordinances to shut down such establishments.
While many of her constituents are unable to earn a living due to COVID-19 restrictions, Speaker Pelosi feels the “rules are for thee not for me.” Not wearing a mask while lecturing everyone else to wear one also demonstrates an entitled attitude and a double standard. She has disgraced the office of speaker of the House multiple times in the past few years and should be held accountable for her poor behavior. I urge our two U.S. representatives, Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster, to support any effort to censure Pelosi and put a stop to this highly unprofessional behavior.
BRYAN KING
Goffstown