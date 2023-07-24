Governors are a NH advantage

To the Editor: I grew up in a household with devoted supporters of outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu and former Gov. John Lynch. Based on their electoral success, I can’t be the only person raised or living in a similar household. There must be many households like mine growing up.

Letter: Enjoying the weather?

To the Editor: Have you been hot, flooded, or breathing in smoke in the last few weeks? Climate change impacts are hitting hard already, and the world is far from having greenhouse gas emissions under control.

Letter: Nonstop media coverage for ridiculous Donald Trump

To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head --  "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump."  If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …

