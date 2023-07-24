To the Editor: I grew up in a household with devoted supporters of outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu and former Gov. John Lynch. Based on their electoral success, I can’t be the only person raised or living in a similar household. There must be many households like mine growing up.
As I think about the 50 years ahead of me and my future posterity, I wonder if there is still a New Hampshire where people come from Sununu-Lynch households. In the future, will there be serious contenders for public office who are pro-choice, limited-government, conservatives or pro-business, fiscally-responsible, liberals? Will New Hampshire preserve its unique political culture despite national trends? Or will we devolve into national partisan rhetoric and posturing, repeating media sound bites for votes?
Governors Lynch and Sununu greatly influenced how I view New Hampshire politics and elected public service. They are so different, yet so similar in nature and spirit. I will carry their positive messages throughout my life as a Granite Stater. I hope others will too.
I wish Gov. Sununu the best in his future endeavors. Based on how he ran New Hampshire, I know he will be successful in the future.
I also hope Gov. John Lynch is doing well. He is still successful, as he was before public office and during his tenure as governor.
America probably could use someone refreshing like Governor Sununu or Lynch. I guess we are selfish in New Hampshire and keep these great people to ourselves.
To the Editor: Have you been hot, flooded, or breathing in smoke in the last few weeks? Climate change impacts are hitting hard already, and the world is far from having greenhouse gas emissions under control.
To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head -- "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump." If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …