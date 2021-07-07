Challenge bills for risky or unnecessary care
To the Editor: Happy Fourth of July! Thanks for the timely publishing of the Declaration of Independence as a reminder that we must all be vigilant and continue to fight for our freedoms.
With that in mind, when we start getting billed for risky and medically unnecessary procedures and conditions, like uterus ultrasounds and unwanted pregnancies, we shouldn’t pay for them, nor should our insurance plans. Bills for politically mandated health services should be directed to the State House. Our enlightened Legislature must have included these expenses in their budget.
CHARLOTTE POGUE
Brookline