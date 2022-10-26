Chandley vanquished the Merrimack tolls

To the Editor: As politically active newcomers to New Hampshire, we felt Shannon Chandley was immediately responsive and approachable as a state senator. As a resident of Amherst for over 20 years, Shannon truly cares about representing the best interests of our community and willingly invests the time and effort to do so effectively. Coming from a working-class family, her father a firefighter, it is clear that Shannon supports our law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Monday, October 17, 2022