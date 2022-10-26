To the Editor: As politically active newcomers to New Hampshire, we felt Shannon Chandley was immediately responsive and approachable as a state senator. As a resident of Amherst for over 20 years, Shannon truly cares about representing the best interests of our community and willingly invests the time and effort to do so effectively. Coming from a working-class family, her father a firefighter, it is clear that Shannon supports our law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs.
Shannon has worked across the aisle to pass effective solutions, leading the charge in removing the Merrimack tolls to reduce costs for local residents. Shannon helped to pass a budget prioritizing funding for public education, and property tax relief. Shannon will continue to support measures to reduce our utility costs and ensure that we have safe drinking water. At a time when reproductive rights are under attack, we can rely on Shannon to support a woman’s right to choose the healthiest and safest reproductive options for her family.
With the small remuneration that our representatives receive, Shannon’s dedication is truly admirable and appreciated. We won’t hesitate to vote for Shannon Chandley as a voice of reason — as the best person to represent us in the state Senate during these difficult times. If you have any doubt, please visit Shannon’s website to learn more.