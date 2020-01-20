To the Editor: When I see New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader and gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes trying to close charter schools in our state, I cannot help but think of what that would do to my family.
State representatives and senators, who recently opposed accepting $46 million dollars from the federal government to help charter schools, should know that a charter school probably saved my child’s life.
My son started out in a traditional public school during his elementary school years. But internal struggles over this learning disability changed school from a place of learning to a place of fear and despair for him.
Therefore, I moved him to a charter school and an environment that was better suited to his unique needs. It was nothing short of transformational and he thrived. I am far from a perfect parent, but in that case, I knew what was best for my son and fought for it. I am also going to fight politicians like Dan Feltes who think they know what is best for my children.
I want to thank Governor Sununu and Education Commissioner Edelblut for getting this funding from Washington to help students. This grant is not a threat to traditional public schools, rather it is a lifesaver for some kids. Legislators should reverse their course and accept it immediately.
CASEY SWIFT
Bartlett