Chauvin verdict was nothing to celebrate

To the Editor: The trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has concluded with a verdict of guilty. The terrible incident that gave rise to the trial dominated news cycles for several months, so understandably there is a sense of relief that it is over. However, I believe there is no cause for celebration.

What transpired after the death of George Floyd has been a chaotic unfolding of protests, violence and destruction, all in the name of pursuing racial justice. In a sense, the incident was hijacked to further a narrative of so-called systematic racism in America. Floyd became a martyr/saint and Chauvin a devil, a characterization that seemed to some to justify wanton, reckless, destructive behavior.

Innocent people lost their lives, millions of dollars of property were destroyed, and countless individuals lost their very livelihood. This is not something to celebrate. If the purpose was to bring attention to legitimate grievances about policing, surely there are better ways. How incongruous is it that those who lost their businesses and property may never be repaid, yet George Floyd’s family gains a windfall?

Granting that Floyd was clearly a troubled person, setting him up as a martyr/saint begs the question: Would you want your own son/brother/father to be like him? Perhaps not. We, as a nation, must find better ways of resolving our conflicts or else our social fabric will become frayed and destroyed and no one, not even those with the loudest voices, will be better for it.

MARIA OWINGS

Wolfeboro

Thursday, April 22, 2021
Letters to the Editor

