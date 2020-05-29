Check America’s pulse
To the Editor: Last night, while watching nightly news, I witnessed a murder taking place. A Minneapolis policeman was kneeling on the neck of a man named George Floyd, who was pleading for his life, saying “I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!” On lookers were pleading for police to take his pulse. George Floyd, a black man, who was known to his friends as a gentle giant died. It is time to take the pulse of America. Why do we continue to condone the death of black men?
JUDE WARD
Newmarket