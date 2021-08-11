Chess is a lesson that lasts for a lifetime

To the Editor: A decade ago my daughter, a volunteer in grade school, asked me to help with her after-school chess class. It became the highlight of a year I vividly remember. What immediately struck me was the eagerness of the students to play chess.

I recall one student with an obvious attention deficit problem getting frustrated to the point he’d wipe the chess pieces off the board mid-play. Most students refused to play with him given his disruptions, but not all. Eventually he was able to finish a chess game.

We organized a competition for the final day of class. I purchased, using my own money, three gilded trophy cups and displayed them before the competition started. One student said, “Those are not gold.” I answered, “Just hold them and see how heavy they are.” “Wow,” he proclaimed, “those are real gold,” determined to win a cup.

I devised a scoring system to keep real-time track of the competition. The kids crowded around my laptop, eagerly giving me the results of their play and checking their standing. I can’t begin to relate the excitement of the winners of the trophy cups. One winner grabbed her cup and quickly ran out of the room.

The principal gave a speech as she handed out paper certificates I had printed. “Everyone is a winner,” she announced, missing the point of the competition. Chess teaches the value of learning a skill, the challenge of competing, the joy of winning. In short, an important lesson for life.

FRED S. TEEBOOM

Cheyenne Drive, Nashua

